Panthers preparing to make jarring decision on frustrating weapon?
When the Carolina Panthers signed Miles Sanders in March 2023, they were hoping they were landing the Pro Bowl running back we all saw with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Instead, Sanders has proven to be a massive disappointment for the Panthers, as he is no longer even a starter and failed to rush for 500 yards in either of his first two seasons with the club.
The 27-year-old has two years remaining on his deal, so, naturally, he is being viewed as a prime cut candidate heading into the offseason.
But now, it's looking like Carolina may actually find a way to keep Sanders.
Panthers general manager Dan Morgan has revealed that executive Brandt Tillis is in communication with Sanders' agent (via Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick), indicating that the two sides may be attempting to work out a deal to bring Sanders back for 2025 on a restructured contract.
Right now, Carolina does not have a determined backup halfback behind Chuba Hubbard, as Jonathon Brooks will likely be out for all of 2025, and Raheem Blackshear is a restricted free agent.
This past year, Sanders played in 11 games and rushed for 205 yards and a couple of touchdowns while averaging 3.7 yards per carry.
Obviously, it wasn't pretty, but the Panthers may be content with Sanders remaining in a reserve role so long as he accepts a pay cut. At this point, Sanders doesn't really have much of a choice if he wants to remain with the franchise.
And to be perfectly honest, Carolina may just be better off parting ways with Sanders and finding another answer in a rather deep running back draft class.
But we'll see what the Panthers decide to do.
