Panthers' unlikely weapon emerging as major threat for Bryce Young?

The Carolina Panthers entered the offseason with the expectation that they would be adding more weapons for quarterback Bryce Young, who showed flashes of brilliance during the second half of 2024.
While the Panthers were unable to really add any big veteran names they did strike big in the NFL draft, selecting Tetairoa McMillan with the eighth overall pick and then circling back to nab Jimmy Horn Jr. on Day 3.
However, Carolina did sign a former Pro Bowler who is apparently making significant waves in the team's offseason workouts: Hunter Renfrow.
Renfrow has been a forgotten man over the last couple of years. He didn't play at all in 2024, and between 2022 and 2023, he managed just 61 catches for the Las Vegas Raiders.
There was a time when the 29-year-old was one of the league's most prolific pass-catchers, like back in 2021 when he hauled in 103 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns en route to a Pro Bowl appearance. Unfortunately, concussions stalled Renfrow's career.
Now, the Clemson product is back on the scene, and Panthers head coach Dave Canales is loving what he is seeing from the former fifth-round pick.
"Every day, you see him shine in different ways. Outside of [Adam] Thielen, no one's had more catches in the NFL than Hunter," Canales said, via ESPN's David Newton. "To see him show up in different ways; attack a zone, attack leverage, the different ways of his releases, it's so cool because you can coach off that stuff. But to see him be comfortable out there, he makes plays every day. Really exciting, talking about that room and the guys that we have here."
Renfrow has very sure hands and is a terrific route runner, particularly on short and intermediate throws. The question is whether or not he is too similar to Thielen to earn significant playing time for Carolina next fall.
We'll see if Renfrow does ultimately emerge as a potential top target for Young in 2025.
