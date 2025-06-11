All Panthers

Panthers rookie can't wait to face his older brother's team in Week 1

The Carolina Panthers will have a family feud to start the NFL season.

Jeremy Brener

Former Georgia running back Trevor Etienne runs a drill during UGA Footballs Pro Day in Athens, Ga.
Former Georgia running back Trevor Etienne runs a drill during UGA Footballs Pro Day in Athens, Ga. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers are getting ready for the season, specifically their Week 1 opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Panthers have an opportunity to get on the board early in the season for Week 1, but one player has the chance to get the best of a 20-year rival.

Rookie running back Trevor Etienne has the opportunity to face his brother, Travis, for the first time in his career. Trevor said his family is excited about the brothers facing off.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. runs on the field before an NFL football matchup
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. runs on the field before an NFL football matchup. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"As soon as we found out the big news, we already were excited about playing each other this year," Trevor said via Panthers.com’s Kassidy Hill. "And then come to find out that it will be Week 1. It's even more exciting, and we all can't wait."

The Etiennes will all be in attendance, but they have to find a unique way to support both Trevor and Travis. The Etiennes aren't the only pair of brothers to face off against one another in an NFL game. The St. Brown family, with wide receivers Amon-Ra playing for the Detroit Lions and Equanimeous playing for the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears in his career, has had a few inter-family games.

The two families have connected ahead of the matchup to talk about what it's like to have a house divided.

"She's adamant about getting this split jersey done for the game," Trevor said.

"I think she got in touch with Amon-Ra St. Brown's father and see how he did it. We were at the NFLPA, and I think she was able to get in touch with him at the premiere, and I think she was able to figure out how he did it and get some pointers and tips on how to handle that, on how to get this split jersey."

The Panthers face the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Sept. 7.

American team running back Trevor Etienne of Georgia runs the ball during Senior Bowl practice
American team running back Trevor Etienne of Georgia runs the ball during Senior Bowl practice. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Packers release superstar cornerback and the Panthers should pounce

Carolina Panthers 2025 offense gets well-below-average NFL ranking

Panthers-Cardinals trade proposal sends Zaven Collins to Carolina

NFL writer hands out perplexing grade for Carolina Panthers’ defense

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News