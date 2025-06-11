Panthers rookie can't wait to face his older brother's team in Week 1
The Carolina Panthers are getting ready for the season, specifically their Week 1 opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Panthers have an opportunity to get on the board early in the season for Week 1, but one player has the chance to get the best of a 20-year rival.
Rookie running back Trevor Etienne has the opportunity to face his brother, Travis, for the first time in his career. Trevor said his family is excited about the brothers facing off.
"As soon as we found out the big news, we already were excited about playing each other this year," Trevor said via Panthers.com’s Kassidy Hill. "And then come to find out that it will be Week 1. It's even more exciting, and we all can't wait."
The Etiennes will all be in attendance, but they have to find a unique way to support both Trevor and Travis. The Etiennes aren't the only pair of brothers to face off against one another in an NFL game. The St. Brown family, with wide receivers Amon-Ra playing for the Detroit Lions and Equanimeous playing for the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears in his career, has had a few inter-family games.
The two families have connected ahead of the matchup to talk about what it's like to have a house divided.
"She's adamant about getting this split jersey done for the game," Trevor said.
"I think she got in touch with Amon-Ra St. Brown's father and see how he did it. We were at the NFLPA, and I think she was able to get in touch with him at the premiere, and I think she was able to figure out how he did it and get some pointers and tips on how to handle that, on how to get this split jersey."
The Panthers face the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Sept. 7.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Packers release superstar cornerback and the Panthers should pounce
Carolina Panthers 2025 offense gets well-below-average NFL ranking
Panthers-Cardinals trade proposal sends Zaven Collins to Carolina
NFL writer hands out perplexing grade for Carolina Panthers’ defense