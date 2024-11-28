4 things that Carolina Panthers fans can be thankful for this year
Happy thanksgiving! Gratitude flows in abundance today, and for Carolina Panthers fans, it's the first holiday in some time that things feel...good? Three straight impressive performances have folks that follow Carolina excited for what's to come, but lets take a second and give thanks for what has been thus far in the 2024 season.
Bryce Young's development
Young still has a few hurdles to jump before he is crowned as Dave Canales' quarterback of the future, but he's on the right track. His most recent exploit, a loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, was encouraging for those with property on Bryce Young Island.
The sophomore quarterback was left for dead after his uninspiring play against the Saints and Chargers, but his revitalization has fans dreaming about what could be with Young under center. His noticeable improvements in pocket presence, accuracy, out-of-structure play making, and overall confidence are legitimate building blocks for the young signal caller to build on.
A high-quality offensive line
Dan Morgan was given some side-eye from NFL pundits when he inked Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt to record-setting contracts. After 12 weeks of football that same crew that looked at Morgan crooked is singing his praises.
Alongside Dave Canales and offensive line coach Joe Gilbert, Morgan has built a dominant offensive front in Carolina. The once moribund unit has been transformed into one of the league's best, employing eight versatile linemen that have all turned in high-level performances from week to week. A carousel of a starting offensive line is usually a death sentence for an NFL season. It's been a blessing for the Panthers.
Chuba Hubbard's breakout
Hubbard has been tremendous for the Carolina Panthers. Canales promised to be unrelenting with his rushing attack, and the tip of his spear, Hubbard, has gashed opponents every time he's touched the field.
The history of the Panthers is littered with dominant running back play, and Hubbard is the latest in a line of greats. A well-deserved contract extension has locked Hubbard into Carolina for years to come, and the franchise is better off with the veteran rusher in their backfield. His on-the-field play is one thing, but his off-the-field leadership is Hubbard's calling card. He's the hardest worker, the most improved, and the exact type of player worth building a culture around.
Jaycee Horn staying healthy
Horn has always had the requisite skills to be one of the NFL's great corners. He boasts ideal size, he owns the rights to a signature celebration, he's not afraid to talk smack, but an extended stretch of healthy play has long hindered his standing amongst his compatriots.
Not in 2024.
Jaycee Horn has played all 11 games thus far (I write as I frantically knock on wood), and he has been phenomenal on nearly every snap. The former South Carolina Gamecock finds himself at or near the top of every coverage statistic and PFF grade, and the eye-test agrees with the numbers. Horn has been a bright spot on an otherwise dreary defense, and with every winning rep against the league's best wide receivers, Horn adds another dollar or two to the contract he is set to sign this spring.
