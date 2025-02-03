All Panthers

Panthers trade star defender to top AFC team in discouraging proposal

The Carolina Panthers are being projected to trade one of their top defenders to the Baltimore Ravens during the NFL offseason.

Nov 24, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (7) reacts after making a sack in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
After losing Brian Burns to the New York Giants in a sign-and-trade last offseason, the Carolina Panthers went scrambling to find another pass rusher.

They ultimately settled for Jadeveon Clowney, a Rock Hill, S.C. native who was very happy to return home. However, after a rather pedestrian debut campaign with the Panthers, Clowney may now be on the trade block.

Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has created a trade proposal in which Carolina would send Clowney to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick, which would definitely be a discouraging return for the three-time Pro Bowler.

"He bolted for Carolina in free agency, but his numbers took a hit and the Panthers were still one of the worst teams in the league," Ballentine wrote. "That could leave the soon-to-be 32-year-old on the outside looking in on Carolina's rebuild plan under general manager Dan Morgan. The Ravens have 11 picks in the upcoming draft, so using one of those to add more pass-rushing firepower wouldn't hurt."

Clowney registered 46 tackles, 5.5 sacks and four passes defended in 14 games this past season, posting a solid 73.2 pass-rushing grade at Pro Football Focus.

The Panthers absolutely should be looking to move Clowney for the right return, but they are surely looking to bag more than just a fifth-round pick.

To be fair, Clowney isn't an elite pass rusher. The former No. 1 overall pick has never logged double-digit sacks in any one individual campaign, and he hasn't made a Pro Bowl since 2018.

That being said, considering that Carolina inked him to a two-year deal and was hoping he would fill a significant void, you would think the Panthers would at least want a fourth-rounder in exchange for the 11-year veteran.

Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney.
Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (7) during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

