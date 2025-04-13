Panthers' trade pitch sees Carolina possibly robbing the Cowboys yet again
The Carolina Panthers definitely pulled the wool over the Dallas Cowboys' eyes back at the trade deadline when they sent disappointing wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and a seventh-round draft pick to the Cowboys in exchange for a fourth-rounder.
Mingo went on to log just five catches for 46 yards in eight games with Dallas, and while there is still time for the former second-round selection to develop, it's looking less and less likely that he will find his groove.
Could the Panthers rip off the Cowboys yet again ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft?
Brian Beversluis of Cat Scratch Reader fielded questions from fans in a recent mailbag, and one Carolina fan pitched a rather interesting trade: sending the eighth overall pick to Dallas for pick Nos. 12 and 44.
The Cowboys really seem to like Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, and the fan proposed that Dallas could use the eighth overall pick to nab him.
"Trading up for Tyler Warren would be an interesting choice, but you’ve identified a player that could be worth it to the right team," Beversluis wrote of the Cowboys. "Adding more weapons for Dak Prescott does make sense. I like the trade, even if I do think its a little steep for The Cowboys."
This would actually be a fantastic trade for the Panthers, especially if they are planning on going defense with their first-round pick. Rumor has it that Carolina may try to reach for a pass rusher at No. 8, so moving down to the 12th selection would be very helpful in that scenario.
But would Dallas risk being bitten by the Panthers twice?
