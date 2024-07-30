Rashaad Penny Placed on the Reserved/Retired List
The Carolina Panthers have placed Rashaad Penny on the reserve/retired list on Tuesday morning. Penny, 28, had a long road to making waves in the Panthers’ fully stocked running back room, and he has decided to hand up his cleats instead of continue the grind of training camp.
The former first round pick has spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles before signing with the Panthers in May. The former San Diego State Aztec is retiring from the NFL with 1,931 career rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on a total of 348 carries. Penny also chipped in 28 receptions for 227 yards in the receiving game.
He doesn’t qualify for all-time lists, but his 5.6 yards per carry would be the best mark in league history. Penny has always been an explosive back with high-end top speed. Injuries derailed a promising career for the talented back. Multiple strains, a torn ACL, and a fibula fracture limited the explosiveness for Penny, and even through rigorous rehab he was never able to regain the speed that made him so dangerous in college. Penny’s 2248 yards at San Diego State in 2017 are the fifth most in a single season in NCAA history.
In a corresponding move, the Panthers signed wide receiver Tayvion Robinson, an undrafted rookie from Kentucky.
