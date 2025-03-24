All Panthers

Panthers urged to make big contract move with rising star

The Carolina Panthers are being urged to make another significant contract move with one of their top young players.

Matthew Schmidt

Feb 1, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan (left) speaks with new coach Dave Canales during the introductory press conference at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan (left) speaks with new coach Dave Canales during the introductory press conference at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers have already struck a big contract extension this offseason, signing cornerback Jaycee Horn to a four-year, $100 million pact. Who could be next?

Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has identified a potential candidate, noting that improving offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu is someone the team may want to consider for a new deal.

"Ikem Ekwonu is the closest thing they have to a priority contract extension and even making that move would carry some risk," Ballentine wrote. "He just put together his best season, but he has still been charged with surrendering 30 sacks in the last three seasons, per Sports Info Solutions. This season, the 24-year-old cut that number down to six. If he can do that again next season, his price tag is only going to go up. That's why an extension now could make sense while the Panthers have some leverage."

The Panthers originally selected Ekwonu with the sixth overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, and after a couple of shaky seasons to begin his career, the North Carolina State product was terrific in 2024, registering a 71.7 overall grade over at Pro Football Focus.

Ekwonu was especially adept in paving the way for Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard this past season, as he posted an 80.5 run-blocking grade.

The Charlotte native just became eligible for an extension, and while Carolina may want to wait to see if he replicates his performance in 2025 before devoting a large sum of cash to him, the Panthers may want to strike now, as Ballentine noted.

Good offensive linemen are at a premium in today's game, so preventing Ekwonu from eventually hitting the open market could be pivotal for Carolina's long-term success.

Carolina Panthers tackle Ikem Ekwonu.
Oct 13, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Panthers linked to veteran trade target who’d finally replace Ian Thomas

Ranking Bryce Young & the rest of the NFC South starting quarterbacks

Panthers roster gets awful ranking after first wave of NFL free agency

2025 NFL draft: Panthers met ‘at length’ with breakout EDGE prospect

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and some college. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.Net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/News