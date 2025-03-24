Panthers urged to make big contract move with rising star
The Carolina Panthers have already struck a big contract extension this offseason, signing cornerback Jaycee Horn to a four-year, $100 million pact. Who could be next?
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has identified a potential candidate, noting that improving offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu is someone the team may want to consider for a new deal.
"Ikem Ekwonu is the closest thing they have to a priority contract extension and even making that move would carry some risk," Ballentine wrote. "He just put together his best season, but he has still been charged with surrendering 30 sacks in the last three seasons, per Sports Info Solutions. This season, the 24-year-old cut that number down to six. If he can do that again next season, his price tag is only going to go up. That's why an extension now could make sense while the Panthers have some leverage."
The Panthers originally selected Ekwonu with the sixth overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, and after a couple of shaky seasons to begin his career, the North Carolina State product was terrific in 2024, registering a 71.7 overall grade over at Pro Football Focus.
Ekwonu was especially adept in paving the way for Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard this past season, as he posted an 80.5 run-blocking grade.
The Charlotte native just became eligible for an extension, and while Carolina may want to wait to see if he replicates his performance in 2025 before devoting a large sum of cash to him, the Panthers may want to strike now, as Ballentine noted.
Good offensive linemen are at a premium in today's game, so preventing Ekwonu from eventually hitting the open market could be pivotal for Carolina's long-term success.
