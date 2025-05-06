Carolina Panthers urged to trade for 'exciting' Giants pass rusher
Is the quintet of Jadeveon Clowney, DJ Wonnum, Pat Jones II, Nic Scourton, and Princely Umanmielen going to be an elite pass-rushing unit for the Carolina Panthers? Time will tell, although it's certainly an improved unit from last year. However, it's not one that is good enough to totally ignore.
If the Panthers do want to add someone, they'd likely have to trade or cut another player to make room. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox believes Kayvon Thibodeaux might be available, and if he is, the Panthers are one of a few ideal landing spots.
The New York Giants did exercise the fifth-year option on him, but they also drafted Abdul Carter and signed Brian Burns, a former Panthers edge, to a $141 million extension last offseason. Thibodeaux is decidedly the third man in that rotation and could bring some value in a trade.
"The Carolina Panthers could look to pair Thibodeaux with second-round rookie Nic Scourton and third-round rookie Princely Umanmielen to form an exciting young edge rotation," Knox argued. "Jadeveon Clowney was Carolina's top edge-rusher in 2024, but he turned 32 in February."
This would give the Panthers too many edge rushers, but they could flip one and a pick or two to the Giants to make it work. Obviously, they want to have ample edge rushing, so the Panthers could send Clowney, who was already discussed by the team as a trade option, or Wonnum. They are both on the final year of their deal.
That would give them a young, manageable edge rusher room. Scourton, Umanmielen, Thibodeaux, Jones, and Wonnum (assuming they do move on from Clowney) would be a solid depth chart that would allow Ejiro Evero to get really creative.
