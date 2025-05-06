NFL analyst begs Panthers to start 'reliable' rookie edge rusher
Some rookies do start in the NFL, but the majority end up buried on the depth chart a little bit. For the Carolina Panthers, while they mainly addressed positions of need, there are still a few players for each rookie to outdo before they get to be a starter. It doesn't always happen in their first season, even when it probably should.
Bleacher Report's Dame Parson listed a few rookies who should but won't start, and Nic Scourton was one of them. They said he was the 36th-best prospect, so the Panthers got a steal. Most outlets agree that Scourton was a good value pick. With him being so good, Parson believes he should start.
"The 20-year-old has good arm length to attack offensive tackles with the long arm and/or by converting speed to power," he argued. "Given his age, strength, quickness and upside, Scourton should receive plenty of opportunities to fire off and pressure quarterbacks as a rookie. Carolina's defense needs a reliable playmaker on third downs to force the opposing offense off the field and give third-year quarterback Bryce Young more opportunities to score."
The biggest reason Scourton won't necessarily start is simply the depth chart. He's likely going to start camp as no better than the fourth edge rusher on the chart. Jadeveon Clowney and DJ Wonnum will start, and Pat Jones II is likely the first man off the bench. Then it's Scourton.
So Scourton has to outplay two of the three to get on the field immediately, and he also has to fend off Princely Umanmielen. There's a world where they're the two starters, but that world is a ways off right now.
Plus, Scourton is just 20. He's still very young, and it sometimes takes young players a little more time to adjust to the NFL. He has a bright future, but he might not be a starter even for the Panthers, a team with an awful pass rush last year, for a little while.
