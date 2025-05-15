Carolina Panthers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Early odds for NFL Week 1 matchup
Rosters will change between now and when the ball is teed up in Jacksonville for the Week 1 showdown between the Jaguars and the Carolina Panthers, but the cats from the Queen City will likely remain an underdog, barring some major injury.
Shortly following the NFL's schedule release on Wednesday night, DraftKings Sportsbook released odds on the Panthers' regular season opener, with the Jaguars opening as a 3.5-point favorite. The total currently sits at 45.5.
According to TeamRankings.com, the Panthers were 8-9 against the spread in 2024, while the Jaguars made bettors a little more cash, covering 56.3% of the time with a record of 9-7-1.
Historically, Week 1 has not treated the Panthers well whatsoever. Carolina is 11-19 all-time in regular-season openers and has lost five of their last six. Something has to give, though, as the same can be said for the Jaguars, who have lost three of their four openers since drafting Trevor Lawrence in 2021. The two teams have split the eight all-time meetings, with Jacksonville winning the most recent matchup, 26-0, in 2023.
The Panthers and Jaguars will kick the season off on September 7th at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.
