Ranking every QB the Panthers will face in 2025, from Josh Allen to Tyler Shough
A schedule for the 2025 Carolina Panthers' season has been revealed. We've known the opponents for quite some time, but now we know when each game will take place.
With some teams adding to their quarterback room, we thought it would be a good time to revisit which signal callers the Panthers will see this fall and rank them.
14. Tyler Shough (New Orleans Saints)
Following the retirement of Derek Carr, the Saints will likely put their faith in 25-year-old rookie Tyler Shough. Injuries have been a big part of Shough's history, but aside from that, there are a ton of question marks about his game. I'd expect New Orleans to be back in the QB market next offseason.
13. Michael Penix Jr. (Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta got a glimpse of what Penix can do, and unfortunately for the Panthers, they got a small taste of his ability as well. He posted his first career 300-yard game in the season finale overtime loss to Carolina last season. There's some hype surrounding him, but I'm not buying it.
12. Justin Fields (New York Jets)
Third time's the charm? Justin Fields will get his third crack as a starter in the NFL, and it seems like this is his last chance. A strong run game'll help him, but they can't carry New York through an entire season. I have my doubts that Fields finally figures it out.
11. Drake Maye (New England Patriots)
Maye is a future star in this league, in my opinion. He has a stronger supporting cast entering his sophomore campaign, which should allow him to make a sizable jump. That being said, he can't be ranked much higher until he goes out and proves it.
10. Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals)
Murray has been good, but not great, for the Cardinals. He hasn't played up to the level you would expect of a No. 1 overall pick, and if he doesn't start winning soon, his job could be in jeopardy. The Panthers have won three of four matchups against Murray, by the way.
9. Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars)
Another guy who is facing a crucial year. Remember when certain fanbases were upset their bad teams were winning games late in the season, taking them out of position for Lawrence? Well, he hasn't played like a top-tier signal caller yet. With a new GM in place, Lawrence needs to have a breakout sooner rather than later. I wouldn't be surprised if he were a top 15 quarterback by season's end.
8. Sam Darnold (Seattle Seahawks)
Hello, old friend! Slingin' Sammy received a nice payday from the Seahawks after a big year with the Minnesota Vikings. He won't have DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett to throw the ball to, but he does have Cooper Kupp, whom the Seahawks signed earlier this offseason. Even in a new system, I'm a firm believer that Darnold will continue playing good football.
7. Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers)
You're probably wondering if this is a typo, but it's not. I promise. I genuinely believe Purdy's success is a byproduct of being in a quarterback-friendly system that has also had several elite playmakers over the years. He's this era's version of Alex Smith, and there's nothing wrong with that.
6. Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins)
I went back and forth with Tua and Purdy, but eventually gave the slight edge to Tagovailoa. Although he only played in 11 games last season, he led the league in completion percentage (72.9%). In 2023, he led the NFL in passing yardage. A strong 2025 campaign could put him in the conversation as one of the top QBs around the league.
5. Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
Another familiar face who is living their best life elsewhere. Since leaving Carolina and returning to a full-time starting role in Tampa, Mayfield has been a two-time Pro Bowl selection. Over the last two years, he has thrown for 8,544 yards and 69 touchdowns to just 26 interceptions.
4. Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers)
The numbers might not show it, but I thought Jordan Love took a step in 2024, albeit a small one. Now that he has logged 32 starts under his belt over the last two seasons, I'd expect a gigantic leap this fall.
3. Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys)
Prescott may be coming off a hamstring injury, but he's still one of the most accomplished quarterbacks the Panthers will see this season. Interceptions have been a problem for him over the course of his career, so perhaps this is a day where Jaycee Horn shines.
2. Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams)
Stafford doesn't appear to be slowing down despite entering his age-37 season. He can still sling it with the best of them and has thrown for over 1,500 yards in six career games against Carolina. If the Panthers can limit the damage he does through the air, they'll have a chance to spring the upset.
1. Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills)
There's no question about who sits atop this list. Josh Allen is easily one of the best three or four quarterbacks in the NFL and is coming off the best season of his career, winning the NFL's MVP award. He's a nightmare to gameplan for. All I've got to say to Ejiro Evero here is...good luck.
