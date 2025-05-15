All Panthers

Ranking every QB the Panthers will face in 2025, from Josh Allen to Tyler Shough

Breaking down the quarterbacks that Carolina's defense will see this upcoming season.

Schuyler Callihan

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
A schedule for the 2025 Carolina Panthers' season has been revealed. We've known the opponents for quite some time, but now we know when each game will take place.

With some teams adding to their quarterback room, we thought it would be a good time to revisit which signal callers the Panthers will see this fall and rank them.

14. Tyler Shough (New Orleans Saints)

Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
May 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) during rookie minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Following the retirement of Derek Carr, the Saints will likely put their faith in 25-year-old rookie Tyler Shough. Injuries have been a big part of Shough's history, but aside from that, there are a ton of question marks about his game. I'd expect New Orleans to be back in the QB market next offseason.

13. Michael Penix Jr. (Atlanta Falcons)

Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Atlanta got a glimpse of what Penix can do, and unfortunately for the Panthers, they got a small taste of his ability as well. He posted his first career 300-yard game in the season finale overtime loss to Carolina last season. There's some hype surrounding him, but I'm not buying it.

12. Justin Fields (New York Jets)

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Third time's the charm? Justin Fields will get his third crack as a starter in the NFL, and it seems like this is his last chance. A strong run game'll help him, but they can't carry New York through an entire season. I have my doubts that Fields finally figures it out.

11. Drake Maye (New England Patriots)

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during AFC Practice for the Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Maye is a future star in this league, in my opinion. He has a stronger supporting cast entering his sophomore campaign, which should allow him to make a sizable jump. That being said, he can't be ranked much higher until he goes out and proves it.

10. Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals)

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Murray has been good, but not great, for the Cardinals. He hasn't played up to the level you would expect of a No. 1 overall pick, and if he doesn't start winning soon, his job could be in jeopardy. The Panthers have won three of four matchups against Murray, by the way.

9. Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) speaks during a press conference at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, April 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another guy who is facing a crucial year. Remember when certain fanbases were upset their bad teams were winning games late in the season, taking them out of position for Lawrence? Well, he hasn't played like a top-tier signal caller yet. With a new GM in place, Lawrence needs to have a breakout sooner rather than later. I wouldn't be surprised if he were a top 15 quarterback by season's end.

8. Sam Darnold (Seattle Seahawks)

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws the ball during NFC Practice for the Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hello, old friend! Slingin' Sammy received a nice payday from the Seahawks after a big year with the Minnesota Vikings. He won't have DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett to throw the ball to, but he does have Cooper Kupp, whom the Seahawks signed earlier this offseason. Even in a new system, I'm a firm believer that Darnold will continue playing good football.

7. Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers)

Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

You're probably wondering if this is a typo, but it's not. I promise. I genuinely believe Purdy's success is a byproduct of being in a quarterback-friendly system that has also had several elite playmakers over the years. He's this era's version of Alex Smith, and there's nothing wrong with that.

6. Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins)

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

I went back and forth with Tua and Purdy, but eventually gave the slight edge to Tagovailoa. Although he only played in 11 games last season, he led the league in completion percentage (72.9%). In 2023, he led the NFL in passing yardage. A strong 2025 campaign could put him in the conversation as one of the top QBs around the league.

5. Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws during the third quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Another familiar face who is living their best life elsewhere. Since leaving Carolina and returning to a full-time starting role in Tampa, Mayfield has been a two-time Pro Bowl selection. Over the last two years, he has thrown for 8,544 yards and 69 touchdowns to just 26 interceptions.

4. Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers)

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) grabs his leg after running the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, September 29, 2024, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. / Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The numbers might not show it, but I thought Jordan Love took a step in 2024, albeit a small one. Now that he has logged 32 starts under his belt over the last two seasons, I'd expect a gigantic leap this fall.

3. Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys)

Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scrambles against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Prescott may be coming off a hamstring injury, but he's still one of the most accomplished quarterbacks the Panthers will see this season. Interceptions have been a problem for him over the course of his career, so perhaps this is a day where Jaycee Horn shines.

2. Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams)

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Stafford doesn't appear to be slowing down despite entering his age-37 season. He can still sling it with the best of them and has thrown for over 1,500 yards in six career games against Carolina. If the Panthers can limit the damage he does through the air, they'll have a chance to spring the upset.

1. Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills)

Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen could join one of the NFL's most elite circles if he wins the 2025 NFL MVP award. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's no question about who sits atop this list. Josh Allen is easily one of the best three or four quarterbacks in the NFL and is coming off the best season of his career, winning the NFL's MVP award. He's a nightmare to gameplan for. All I've got to say to Ejiro Evero here is...good luck.

