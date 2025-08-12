CBS Sports compliments Panthers QB Bryce Young after limited playtime vs. Browns
Though it was entirely according to plan, Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young didn't play but two series in the opening preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. He left with a 7-0 lead after one exceptional drive, but that immediately evaporated and turned into a 30-10 loss.
Still, Young looked good in his short time on the field. He only attempted six passes, but he played very well. His two incompletions were arguably more on the receivers than they were on Young, which caught the attention of one CBS Sports insider.
Analyst perfectly sums up Bryce Young's excellent 2025 debut
Preseason ultimately does not matter. It is, however, important for the little bit of time that starters are on the field. It's imperative to see how they look in game action. This was especially true for Bryce Young, who needed to prove that last year's play wasn't a fluke.
After two series, it certainly looks like it wasn't a fluke. Young exhibited much of the same traits and looked calm, confident, and collected. According to CBS insider Cody Benjamin, he was "focused" against the Browns.
"After closing 2024 with noticeably improved confidence, the former No. 1 overall pick continued to display nice anticipation and post-snap composure in limited work against the Browns," he said.
He threw a nice touchdown pass after directing Jalen Coker on a scramble drill. Two plays earlier, he should've had one to Tetairoa McMillan, who was slow getting his head around on a perfectly timed ball that clanked off his hands and fell incomplete. McMillan immediately acknowledged his fault and gave his QB a thumbs up.
The other incompletion in a 4/6 day with 58 yards and the touchdown was a drop by Chuba Hubbard. The ball was slightly behind the running back, but it still hit him squarely in the hands. Otherwise, Young was pretty flawless in those two series, although the drop and a short sack caused a three-and-out on the opening drive.
