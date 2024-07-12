CBS Sports ranks all 32 NFL Head Coaches ahead of the 2024 NFL Season
A new season approaches, and a new head coach (again) will roam the sidelines for the Carolina Panthers during the 2024 NFL season.
Dave Canales and seven other new coaches will begin their first year leading an NFL team, joining established coaches, up-and-comers, and those under pressure.
Earlier today, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports ranked all 32 head coaches for the 2024 season.
Ranked 24th on the list, the Panthers' rookie head coach will aim to lead an organization that finished with a league-worst 2-15 record in 2023 in the right direction.
Carolina has grown a reputation as dangerously impatient when it comes to head coaches under owner David Tepper, but Canales' arrival could represent a genuine step in the other direction -- and a perfect partner for 2023 No. 1 pick Bryce Young. Just 43, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator oversaw career revivals from Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield in successive seasons.- Cody Benjamin
In 2023, Canales served as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He helped guide the team to a 9-8 finish and secure an NFC South division title. Additionally, he contributed to an upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles in January's wild card playoff matchup.
Before his time in Tampa, Canales spent 13 seasons in Seattle (2010-2022) where he served in various roles including wide receivers and quarterbacks coach, and passing game coordinator and helped the Seahawks win the franchises' first ever Super Bowl in 2013.
The California native becomes the 10th head coach in franchise history and the seventh under the ownership of David Tepper.
The recent career resurgences of Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield, both making their first career Pro Bowls under Canales, should provide encouragement for quarterback Bryce Young, who is looking to leave behind an up-and-down rookie season.
At 43, Canales is the 11th youngest head coach in the league.
