Bryce Young Gives Message to City of Charlotte in Conversation with Cam Newton
Nobody understands Bryce Young's situation better than Cam Newton.
Those two men are the only quarterbacks (and players, for that matter) to be picked at number one overall by the Carolina Panthers. Both men were brought in to turn around a franchise with a listless offense and massive question marks about it's future. Cam Newton delivered immediately, winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, setting the record for single-season passing yards by a rookie, and setting the record for most passing yards in a quarterbacks NFL debut. Bryce Young, did not deliver immediately.
On Thursday night, current and former Panthers quarterbacks linked up on the red carpet of the ESPYS for a meeting of the minds. Newton set the stage for Young to share a message to Panthers fans across the Carolinas. Here is Young's word to fans.
"I just want them to know that I'm giving my all. We as a team, as an organization, we're giving our all. I get it, being a sports fan, being whatever it is, I appreciate how passionate of a city, of a state, that the Carolinas are. I'm grateful for that. I love being a part of that. We all, we don't want anything worse that wanting to win. We're all doing whatever it takes, we're putting in the work. We're going to continue to do that. So, we appreciate the passion. We love it. I just want everyone in the Carolinas to know that we're going to give it all to be where we want to be."
Young is saying all of the right things on the precipice of training camp. His coaches, teammates, and now, his predecessor, have lifted him up the young quarterback entering a pivotal second year. It's up to Young to prove them right.
Read more about the Carolina Panthers
Christian McCaffrey Reveals Why Cam Newton Didn't Receive a Wedding Invite
Is Bryce Young the Panthers' Most Promising Building Block?