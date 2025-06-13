All Panthers

Chuba Hubbard appreciates long-missing continuity for Panthers

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is entering his fifth season with the team.

Jeremy Brener

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard after his game winning touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals.
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard after his game winning touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard has played for five different head coaches in as many years with the organization.

For just the second time in his career, Hubbard is playing in the same system in back-to-back years for Dave Canales.

Hubbard is excited to have some continuity in the offense, and he believes it will lead to better results.

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard jumps over Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard jumps over Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Obviously, the last four years I’ve been here, it’s been a new head coach, new scheme, new system,” Hubbard said via The Athletic insider Joseph Person.

“So to build off what we had last year, which I believe was really good — and to build off that chemistry — I mean, we see it out here. Just the way we’re practicing, the way we trust each other, the way we’re communicating, it’s starting to show. Just the more we practice, the more we play, the closer we’re gonna get and the better we’re gonna get.”

Hubbard, who just turned 26 this week, enjoyed the best season of his career in Canales' system in 2024. He ran for a career-high 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns while catching 43 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Hubbard's strong season helped him earn a contract extension for four years and $33.2 million with $15 million in guarantees.

The goal for Hubbard is to continue playing at a high-level, and if the Panthers can keep pounding with progress, they could make their way back to the playoffs soon.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

