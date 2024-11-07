Brian Burns won't say what he's thinking about the Panthers going into Munich matchup
This coming Sunday the Carolina Panthers will see a few familiar faces lining up on the other side for the New York Giants. Former Panthers kicker Graham Gano just returned to practice for New York and is expected to play, as is former Carolina tight end Chris Manhertz. The biggest name on the Giants that used to play for the Panthers is of course outside linebacker Brian Burns.
A first-round pick by Carolina in the 2019 NFL draft, Burns spent five seasons with the Panthers, racking up 46 sacks, 95 quarterback hits and 66 tackles for a loss and making two Pro Bowl teams. Despite all that production, the Panthers decided they'd rather not sign him to a lucrative long-term deal and traded him to the Giants this past offseason.
If Burns is feeling any resentment or extra motivation facing his former team, he's not letting on. Here's what Burns shared when he was asked about it yesterday by the Giants' media.
Brian Burns on playing Panthers
"Personally, I have my own thoughts about it. But I'm not going to make it any bigger than what the line and everything's going to be about it. It's just another game to me. I'm going to prepare the same way and plan to get a win in Germany."
Burns got off to a slow start this season and for a minute it seemed like the Panthers had made the right decision. However, he's since come on strong and enters Week 10 with five sacks, 11 QB hits and seven TFL.
As a team, the Giants lead the league with 35 sacks. Meanwhile, the Panthers are near the bottom of that list - they are tied with the Miami Dolphins for the second-fewest sacks (10) in the NFL so far this season.
