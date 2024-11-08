All Panthers

Jonathan Mingo takes parting shot at Panthers after first Cowboys practice

Former Carolina wide receiver seems to think the team that drafted him in second round had no faith in him.

Tim Weaver

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 27: Jonathan Mingo #15 of the Carolina Panthers lines up during the first half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 27, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 28-14.
DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 27: Jonathan Mingo #15 of the Carolina Panthers lines up during the first half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 27, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 28-14. / (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images)
The Carolina Panthers didn't get much at all from the Baltimore Ravens when they traded Diontae Johnson. However, the front office made up for a lot of it with the return they got from the Dallas Cowboys for Jonathan Mingo. Despite Mingo not having impressed yet this season and having gone scoreless since he was drafted, Carolina got a fourth-round pick back from Dallas after sending them Mingo and a seventh.

With Mingo out ofthe picture, it opens up more opportunities for promising rookies like Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker to see more targets from Bryce Young going forward. Mingo isn't going quietly into the night, though. He took a shot at his former franchise after yesterday's practice for Dallas, insinuating that the team that picked him in Round 2 of the draft didn't believe in him.

Jonathan Mingo takes shot at Panthers

This is the part where we point out the Panthers picked Mingo at least three rounds too early, which means if anything they believed in him far too much - at least initially. Moving forward, Mingo should have a chance to be the Cowboys' number two option behind CeeDee Lamb.

Now let's all agree to never speak of him again. And we're on to Munich.

