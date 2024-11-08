What Chuba Hubbard said about his new contract with the Panthers
Chuba Hubbard just signed a four-year extension with the Carolina Panthers. It is the first legitimate NFL contract he has signed since being drafted in 2021. With one year remaining on his rookie deal, the running back inked a four-year, $33.2 million deal with the team that selected him in the fourth round.
Hubbard got the chance on Thursday to speak with the media after signing the deal. He was thrilled that the team locked him in for the future. For at least the next four seasons, Hubbard will wear Panther blue.
Chuba Hubbard reflects on 'life-changing' deal with Panthers
Chuba Hubbard was asked what this means to him. The running back said, "God is good. I worked my whole life for this. To be able to do it here in Carolina to rebuild and reshape this roster is a blessing. Like I said earlier, I'm kind of speechless... it took a village to get to this point."
Hubbard quickly became one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL, a title bestowed upon him by a team that has used him as their best and most reliable offensive weapon all season. The 2021 fourth-round pick scored two touchdowns, including the game-winner, last week against the New Orleans Saints and has the fifth-most rush yards in the league so far.
