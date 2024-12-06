Colin Cowherd gives highly positive take on Panthers QB Bryce Young
Bryce Young looked like he was on his way out from the Carolina Panthers. He was benched in Week 2 following 18 starts of generally poor play. There was talk of a trade or that they'd cut him loose at some point. GM Dan Morgan didn't do that and even insisted that that was never what he wanted to do with Young.
Now, after returning from said benching, Young looks like a new player. He looks like, as NFL reporter Jordan Schultz put it, the player they wanted in the 2023 NFL Draft. He and Colin Cowherd praised the Panthers for sticking to their guns and standing by Young.
Colin Cowherd, Jordan Schultz praise Panthers for patience with Bryce Young
Colin Cowherd opened a segment on Bryce Young by saying he'd earned at least another year to start with the Panthers. Jordan Schultz agreed, adding that he now resembles who they thought he was. Schultz said, "The fact that he has resurrected his career that quickly without elite talent tells me all I need to know."
Schultz said he talked to one of Young's 2023 opposing defensive coordinators who said that the gameplan then was to attack him and cause panic. That isn't the case anymore, as Young has thrived versus the blitz lately. Cowherd said Young is now an "easy thrower, accurate, moves well."
The reporter also said to the agreement of Cowherd, "I think the Panthers know now definitively, we have our franchise quarterback. He's a great kid, they love him in that locker room, and most importantly, we have now seen it on the field. This is the Bryce Young of Alabama, this is a definitive cornerstone."
