ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky thinks Rams should call Panthers about Bryce Young trade
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has taken a backseat, getting benched after just 18 starts into his NFL career.
Head coach Dave Canales didn't go deep into the details behind the decision, mainly stating that it was the best decision for the team this week against the Las Vegas Raiders. Because of this move, many around the league feel like Young's time in Carolina is nearing its end. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky included.
“I think Bryce is done in Carolina and I would encourage them to trade him. You’re not making this move unless you have one, already decided as a group or an organization we’re moving on, or you’re going to lose your locker room if you keep playing him. I think he’s done in Carolina. I’ve seen it floated around…the Dolphins…if I were the Los Angeles Rams I would make a call.”
While the Panthers may be open to fielding trade calls for Young, this could also be an opportunity for him to just sit back and learn before being reinserted as the starter later in the year. The Miami Dolphins benched Tua Tagovailoa for Ryan Fitzpatrick on a few occasions and it ended up working out for him in the long run. Is that the case here in Carolina? Time will tell.
