Jeff Saturday sounds off on David Tepper, Panthers' handling of Bryce Young
Stability is one thing the Carolina Panthers have not had over the last handful of years, whether it be on the field, the sideline, or the front office. Change has been constant and for a young quarterback, that can be damaging.
During this morning's episode of Get Up! on ESPN, former NFL center Jeff Saturday slammed the Panthers for the situation they put Bryce Young in over the course of two seasons, ultimately leading to his benching.
“He played 11 games with Frank (Reich), he played six games with (Chris) Tabor, and plays two with (Dave) Canales. Like, how do you think you’re going to progress? You have three different systems that you’re bringing in - terminology, what we’re trying to do, what we’re trying to accomplish. There’s a lot going on. And by the way, the dudes on that side of the ball are really smart. And they’re going to give you a lot of different looks that you’re not prepared for. So if you don’t have some kind of consistency, it’s going to make it even worse. It’s an organizational failure and (David) Tepper is the one, the bag should fall to him. Because ultimately, he makes these convictions and choices and decisions. No conviction in Frank. No conviction in the quarterback. We’re going to change it. We’re going to blow it up. We’re going to go chase what Houston’s doing. It’s a freaking joke man. It makes no sense.”
While Young's play has been very poor, you could argue that benching him two games into the season could destroy any confidence he has left. This is why I suggested the Panthers start the year with Andy Dalton to allow Bryce Young to sit for a few weeks and act as if this was his rookie season. It's a lot easier to get back into the starting role if you were told this is the plan from the start.
