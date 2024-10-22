Dave Canales on why Andy Dalton supposedly gives Panthers better chance to win
The Carolina Panthers scored seven points on Sunday. They gave their opponents seven on the first drive thanks to a back-breaking pick six. Andy Dalton continues to have support from head coach Dave Canales despite troubling results on offense in the last couple of games.
Dave Canales continues backing Andy Dalton in Panthers slide
Dalton completed 11 of 16 attempts Sunday and threw for 93 yards with two interceptions. He had the lowest QBR of any Panther this year, including any game by Bryce Young. Canales still thinks Dalton gives them the best chance at breaking their five-game losing streak.
"In terms of what we've been doing offensively, I think if you look at the collection of the games he's played, there's been some really good situational passing... We've had some explosive plays come out of it. The offense has ran smoothly for the most part."- Dave Canales on Monday
Many have called for Young to be reinserted into the starting lineup after Dalton recorded four interceptions in a game and a half. Young did come in the game when it was 40-7, but he got just three plays. Canales acknowledged that he understands those calls, but affirms here that Dalton is still the guy for now.
