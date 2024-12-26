Dave Canales refuses to take credit for Bryce Young’s growth, other QBs’ development
It's becoming increasingly clear that Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales is a quarterback whisperer. When players are struggling badly or have lost their way in their careers, he is the one who can get them back on track. Just ask any of the players he's worked with.
He helped mold Russell Wilson into a Super Bowl winner. He saved Geno Smith's career. He turned Baker Mayfield back into a bona fide star. He's resurrected Bryce Young's career from the brink. It might be a while until he gets the chance to work his magic again, but it's clear he has what QBs need. He just isn't taking credit for it.
Dave Canales won't take credit for QB savior status
Dave Canales doesn't consider himself a quarterback expert. "To me, the credit goes to these men. It goes to guys who are committed to excellence," he said. "It's all about these quarterbacks. It's all about Bryce, the courage to continue to improve his game, to stay with it, to grow, to take in the concepts."
He also gave credit to Young for being vocal enough to tell coaches what he does and doesn't like so that they can continue molding the offense to fit his strengths and playing style. "It's a willingness for these guys to be vulnerable, a willingness to work at it," the first-year head coach said. "To believe that they have greatness, that they can succeed and do these things."
Another thing that has become clear is that the work is lasting. Baker Mayfield and Geno Smith haven't regressed badly since Canales left them. Smith is still playing like a great quarterback, so he internalized what he learned. The same is true for Mayfield, who was in a QB battle with Kyle Trask before Canales got a hold of him.
