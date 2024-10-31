Dave Canales explains decision to start Bryce Young over Andy Dalton again
The Carolina Panthers are starting Bryce Young again this week. After Andy Dalton injured his thumb, Young was inserted before throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions. This week, Young is getting the nod again over Dalton. Head coach Dave Canales detailed his thoughts in making the decision.
Bryce Young gets the starting nod from Dave Canales
Dave Canales began by stating that the decision came down to Andy Dalton's health. While he believes Dalton would say he can play, the head coach doesn't want to put him back out there so close to his injury. If fully healthy, the decision might be different.
"I'm excited for Bryce to have another opportunity to build on things we talked about, to continue to just grow and get that experience that we talked about is invaluable to get on the field and calling the plays."- Dave Canales
Canales also said he's happy that Young gets another chance to go out and continue to grow. This week, he won't be facing the fourth-ranked defense and he will potentially have Adam Thielen and Jonathon Brooks on the field with him. Diontae Johnson will still be missing from the huddle since he was traded.
