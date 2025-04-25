Did Panthers' NFL draft move spell the end for one player in Carolina?
The Carolina Panthers decided to select wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the eighth overall pick of the NFL draft, which came as a surprise to many who expected the Panthers to go defense.
Nevertheless, Carolina now has a pretty crowded receiving corps that also includes Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker. Legette was disappointing during his rookie campaign, while Coker was actually a pleasant surprise.
Then there's Thielen, who was reliable as usual during the 10 games he played in 2024, but injury issues kept him sidelined for a good chunk of the season.
With Thielen now being 34 years old, could the selection of McMillan actually spell the end of Thielen's tenure with the Panthers?
You have to figure Carolina will want to create as many opportunities as possible for its young receivers, and Thielen will definitely eat into those targets. That being said, Bryce Young has obviously become very comfortable with the veteran wide out, and the Panthers need to cultivate their young quarterback as best as possible.
Here's what could potentially happen: if it becomes obvious by the trade deadline that Carolina is out of playoff contention, the Panthers could opt to move Thielen then, especially if Young plays well during the first half of the season and is distributing the ball pretty evenly.
At some point, Thielen will be gone, and Young will have to rely on the connection he has developed with his more youthful pass-catchers. That also includes tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders.
There does exist a world in which Carolina could move Thielen at some point in this draft, but more than likely, the Panthers will hold onto him for now and then revisit the situation midway through 2025.
