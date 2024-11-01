Diontae Johnson had a "sigh of relief" after leaving Panthers for Ravens
Diontae Johnson was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the Baltimore Ravens. The Panthers effectively paid most of his salary and sent him to the Ravens for the chance to move up about 10 picks and reportedly just wanted to move on. Evidently, the feeling was mutual.
Diontae Johnson relieved to land with Ravens after Panthers stint
Diontae Johnson had an up-and-down tenure with the Panthers even though it only lasted eight games. The wide reciver failed to make a mark during the first two games with a struggling Bryce Young. Andy Dalton's entrance sparked him to better performances, but those didn't last, either. Now, he's on a new team and said he had a "sigh of relief" about it.
“Once I found out where I was going, I was excited. Sigh of relief. I’m ready to work.”- Diontae Johnson
It's no secret that the Ravens, who were in the AFC Championship Game last year and have the reigning MVP in Lamar Jackson, are in a better spot than the Panthers. That much was true when the Panthers brought Johnson in in the first place.
Things didn't go to plan, as Johnson was supposed to be a key weapon to help Young's development. Young was benched and the front office and coaching staff grew tired of Johnson, but fortunately, he is far from upset about the transaction.
