Seahawks star DK Metcalf ranks Jaycee Horn among his top 5 NFL cornerbacks
The questions surrounding Jaycee Horn have never been about talent. The eighth overall pick in the 2021 draft has ran step for step with some of the league's best, strapping them up with his patented seatbelt celebration.
When he's healthy.
Horn has played a total of 20 games in his three NFL seasons. A fractured foot ended his rookie season after three games, a broken wrist ended his sophomore season prematurely, and a hamstring injury kept him out of 13 games in his most recent NFL campaign. When Jaycee Horn takes the field, opposing offenses are worse off. Unfortunately, he's not on the field enough to be discussed with the NFL elites. Unless you let DK Metcalf tell the story.
Metcalf, a two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, named his top five cornerbacks in the NFL. In order, his list went: Jalen Ramsey, Marshon Lattimore, Jaire Alexander, Patrick Surtain II, and, the Carolina Panthers' very own Jaycee Horn. High praise for the Panthers' shutdown corner.
The two star players have matched up once before in 2022. Metcalf hauled in five receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown. Horn chipped in with a key interception on the other side of the tilt.
2024 is a massive season for Jaycee Horn. In April, the Panthers picked up the fifth-year option on the veteran defensive back's contract. This season represents more than just a chance for Horn to earn a place among the NFL's elite shutdown corners. It's a chance to secure his long-term future in the NFL. Recent reports say that the Panthers' are "preparing to pay top dollar to retain Horn," and a healthy season flashing his elite traits would go a long way in Horn's quest to lock down that top dollar deal.
