ESPN analyst puts Xavier Legette down further with Tetairoa McMillan praise
The Carolina Panthers have been yearning for a WR1 since they traded DJ Moore away to the Chicago Bears. That move proved to be ill-fated, because wide receiver has arguably been a weak spot for them until this season.
However, despite the depth they had at the position, many wondered if a legitimate number one would ever emerge. According to ESPN's David Newton, one absolutely is going to, but in saying so, the analyst criticized another player, though not unfairly so.
Xavier Legette catches stray in Tetairoa McMillan praise
Things didn't work out quite as well as the Panthers would've hoped in 2024 with Xavier Legette, which prompted them to look for another weapon. They picked Tetairoa McMillan with the eighth pick, and David Newton believes he's on the way to being WR1 with ease.
"McMillan has all the tools to make an immediate impact. The chemistry he and quarterback Bryce Young had from the get-go showed he was an obvious upgrade from 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette and ready to assume the role of No. 1 right away," Newton said. "His route running and ability to adjust to the ball on tough catches is elite."
Legette had a disappointing rookie year, and he hasn't really looked significantly improved in training camp. He's struggled to get open, looks a little slower at times, and got ejected almost immediately in his one chance at playing in a real game against the Cleveland Browns.
Contrast that with McMillan's play, which has been a little uneven but still very good. He's had some drop issues and at times struggled to adjust to NFL-level coverage (no surprise from a rookie), but he has overall looked like a true WR1.
That's something Legette cannot say, though he is still young and has plenty of time to turn it around. It will be interesting to see how he rebounds from the Cleveland game this weekend against the Houston Texans, who have a stronger secondary anyway.
Legette is in no danger of not making the roster, but his status near the top of the depth chart is. McMillan and Adam Thielen are probably ahead of him, and Jalen Coker might be pushing for the WR3 spot, too.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL analyst adds insult to injury from Panthers’ preseason opener
Panthers rookie Princely Umanmielen reacts to his ‘Madden’ likeness
Xavier Legette explains his side of preseason fight with Browns safety
3 Panthers veterans whose roster spots could be in serious danger