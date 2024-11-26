ESPN NFL draft guru mocks Michigan star to Carolina Panthers in Round 1
The Carolina Panthers have a much simpler task at the NFL Draft now that they aren't in pressing need of a quarterback. They can either target defense or just take the best player available. With some players, both may be true. ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid has one player he thinks makes a perfect match with Carolina.
Panthers predicted to get Mason Graham in 2025 Draft
The Carolina Panthers have one of the worst defenses in modern history. It's the worst by points and one of the worst by yards this season. It would not be a surprise if most or all the draft picks are used on defense next year.
Their first overall pick, which may end up being in the top 10, should be on defense, and Jordan Reid says that Michigan star DT Mason Graham is a match made in heaven. "One of my favorite way-too-early prospect to team fits," he said. "Carolina addressed the trenches on offense last offseason. Building from the inside-out on defense could be an option for GM Dan Morgan.
Graham is one of the top overall prospects in the draft, but with there being the potential for three or four first-round quarterbacks, a defensive tackle might slide and give the Panthers a perfect pairing for Derrick Brown once he returns next season.
