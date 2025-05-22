ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes praises Panthers QB Bryce Young's mental toughness
Bryce Young withstood a lot last season. The Carolina Panthers quarterback looked like one of the worst busts of all time in the first two weeks. He had to handle fan perception/criticism, media questions, a benching, potential self-doubt, and more. He endured it, returned, and lit the league up.
It was all very promising, and ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes took note. She and Ollie Connolly got on a podcast to discuss NFL QBs, and of course, the topic of Young came up. They were both impressed with what they saw, but Kimes was impressed with something a little more abstract.
"I'm excited, just the mental side of things. To get benched so publicly the way that he did, to come back and play the way that he did in those circumstances, in clutch moments, on game-winning drives, on comebacks," Kimes said. "There were physical limitations that were obvious on the field that will cap his ceiling, but holy smokes, I don't think you could ask for more in the way of leadership and character."
Connolly added, "So many outrageous throws down the field. Big Time throw rate over 20 yards or more…better than Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow. Second in adjusted completion percentage on deep targets." They both agreed that "you can win with Bryce Young" in the NFL, which is something that would've been outrageous to say just a couple of weeks into the 2024 NFL season.
Both analysts loved what they saw from Young and have hope for the Panthers because of it. What he will ultimately become and how good the Panthers can be remains to be seen, but there's definitely reason for optimism in Carolina.
