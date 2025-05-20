New stat puts Panthers QB Bryce Young's immense talent in clearer light
Bryce Young broke out last season when the Carolina Panthers restored him to the starting lineup after a brief hiatus on the bench. He was excellent, but some critics will point to a losing record and generally less-than-dominant box scores. Those do not tell the whole story, though.
Looking beyond the traditional box scores, which are dependent on a lot of things, Young was incredible last year. A new stat has just surfaced that continues to prove that the former Alabama QB is a burgeoning star in the league and not on a "Linsanity" run.
When throwing deep, which is 20 or more air yards on the pass, Young was able to deliver a catchable ball on 60% of his attempts, which ranked 10th in the NFL. He was "highly accurate" on those throws 37% of the time, also good for 10th among his peers.
Sure, Young missed some deep shots. He missed 40% of them, but that was ranked 14th in the NFL, so he missed no more or less than the standard NFL QB in that sense. He was also "highly accurate" when targeting an open receiver 47% of the time on deep throws, which was good enough to be 13th in the NFL.
Put it all together, and Young's incredible accuracy comes into full display. The tape shows him dropping dimes to receivers, but the stats now back that up. They also show that the receivers dropped said dimes a lot. Per the numbers, 11% of the catchable deep balls Young delivered were dropped. Only one NFL QB had a worse drop rate for his receivers than that. And, Young's receivers left more air yards on the table than any other receiver gro
