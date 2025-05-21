ESPN predicts another underwhelming year from Panthers tight ends
Dave Canales’s club currently has six tight ends on its roster. Tommy Tremble was a third-round pick in 2021, while Ja’Tavion Sanders is coming off his rookie campaign after joining the club as a fourth-round draft choice a year ago. Dominique Dafney was a member of the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad late last December and was re-signed by the club in January. James Mitchell also joined the club four months ago.
There are also two rookies as well. Former Golden Domer Mitchell Evans was a fifth-round pick last month, and Bryce Pierre (UCLA) was an undrafted free-agent pickup. The former enjoyed a solid year for the Fighting Irish in 2024, totaling 43 catches for 421 yards and three touchdowns.
This past season, Tremble, Sanders, Ian Thomas, and Felipe Franks teamed for 60 receptions, totaling 595 yards and three scores. Those are dismal totals indeed, and according to ESPN’s Mike Clay and his 2025 NFL Projection Guide, the numbers don’t figure to be much better this upcoming season.
Sanders comes off a season in which he totaled 33 catches for 342 yards and one score. Clay sees him making a slightly bigger impact with 40 catches, good for 402 yards and two scores in 15 games. Meanwhile, Tremble totaled 23 receptions for 234 yards and two TDs in 2024, and Clay’s projection is almost identical for 2025 with 22 catches for 224 yards and a pair of touchdowns—also in 15 outings. As for Evans, he apparently isn’t expected to be a big part of the passing game. Clay has him appearing in 14 games and catching only four passes for 36 yards.
That latter number is somewhat surprising, as well as disappointing. Even with Bryce Young’ second-half surge in 2024, Carolina finished 30th in the league in passing yards per game and the team scored only 22 times through the air. Taking advantage of these underneath targets could make the Panthers’ deep passing attack a lot more effective in 2025.
