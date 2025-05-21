Proposed Panthers-Packers trade would give Carolina the best CB room in the NFL
The Carolina Panthers have a pretty solid cornerback tandem. Jaycee Horn is and has always been good when he's healthy and active. Last year, the overlooked trade for Mike Jackson gave him a really nice running mate. Having both of them back in 2025 gives the Panthers' secondary reason to believe.
But if Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios has anything to say about it, the Panthers should make a move to bring in a disgruntled star cornerback: Jaire Alexander. A new report surfaced that the Los Angeles Chargers might take a stab at it, and the NFL insider believes Carolina should try to intervene.
Palacios lauded what Carolina has done already with the secondary by locking down Horn, re-signing Mike Jackson, bringing in Trevon Moehrig, and drafting Lathan Ransom. Jackson is the least experienced cornerback, so adding Alexander would give them a great mentor over him and allow him to thrive against even weaker matchups.
Even if Alexander is unhappy with the Green Bay Packers or vice versa, this trade would cost the Panthers greatly. The corner is a two-time Pro Bowl corner with 12 career interceptions. The Panthers would have to fork over a good amount of draft capital.
And that capital is very valuable to them in their rebuild. Plus, paying a hefty price for a cornerback, which is lower on the list of needs than safety, linebacker, and a couple of other spots, would probably not be the best use of assets if the Panthers did want to splurge on a trade.
