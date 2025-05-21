All Panthers

Proposed Panthers-Packers trade would give Carolina the best CB room in the NFL

Jaire Alexander would pair really nicely with Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson.

Zach Roberts

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts after intercepting a pass during the first quarter of the wild card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, January 14, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts after intercepting a pass during the first quarter of the wild card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, January 14, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers have a pretty solid cornerback tandem. Jaycee Horn is and has always been good when he's healthy and active. Last year, the overlooked trade for Mike Jackson gave him a really nice running mate. Having both of them back in 2025 gives the Panthers' secondary reason to believe.

But if Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios has anything to say about it, the Panthers should make a move to bring in a disgruntled star cornerback: Jaire Alexander. A new report surfaced that the Los Angeles Chargers might take a stab at it, and the NFL insider believes Carolina should try to intervene.

Palacios lauded what Carolina has done already with the secondary by locking down Horn, re-signing Mike Jackson, bringing in Trevon Moehrig, and drafting Lathan Ransom. Jackson is the least experienced cornerback, so adding Alexander would give them a great mentor over him and allow him to thrive against even weaker matchups.

Even if Alexander is unhappy with the Green Bay Packers or vice versa, this trade would cost the Panthers greatly. The corner is a two-time Pro Bowl corner with 12 career interceptions. The Panthers would have to fork over a good amount of draft capital.

And that capital is very valuable to them in their rebuild. Plus, paying a hefty price for a cornerback, which is lower on the list of needs than safety, linebacker, and a couple of other spots, would probably not be the best use of assets if the Panthers did want to splurge on a trade.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Steve Smith wants to cancel Santa Claus, Easter Bunny, Tooth Fairy

Panthers WR coach reveals what Tetairoa McMillan needs to work on

Electrifying Panthers rookie wide receiver sobering, frustrating outlook

Panthers vs. 49ers ranked worst Monday Night Football game of 2025

Published
Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.

Home/News