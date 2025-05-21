Panthers urged to sign safety NFL insider can't believe is still available
The Carolina Panthers are probably done for the offseason. With training camp right around the corner and free agency (mostly) and the draft finished, this is the roster the Panthers are going to roll with when the 2025 season begins and they once again attempt to break their losing season streak.
It doesn't have to be, though. They can still make trades, and there are a host of free agents who could be useful to NFL teams still out there. Some are a little surprising. Bleacher Report's Moe Moton couldn't believe some of the players on the market, and he urged the Panthers to go after one of them.
That would be Justin Simmons, the safety who spent the 2024 season with the Atlanta Falcons. "Simmons has aged past his prime," Moton said. "That said, he's rarely come off the field over the last seven years and continues to find the ball in coverage. Since 2018, Simmons has played at least 98 percent of his team's defensive snaps in a season and recorded 28 interceptions, picking off at least two passes in all nine of his campaigns."
According to reports, Simmons wants to reunite with his former coach Vic Fangio in Philadelphia. But if he doesn't, then Moton wants the Panthers to get involved. "He could fit with the Carolina Panthers alongside Tre'von Moehrig. In Carolina, Simmons would reunite with one of his former defensive coordinators, Ejiro Evero," the analyst said.
Simmons would be a relatively cheap addition. Sure, he's a big name who has been a star in the past and would likely see a bump due to that, but he's past his prime and it's very close to camp. The players who sign now aren't breaking the bank for any team, so the Panthers could afford to take a stab with Simmons. If nothing else, he'd be a fantastic mentor for Lathan Ransom.
