ESPN NFL analyst predicts 'sneaky' big passing numbers from Bryce Young this year
Bryce Young made huge strides for the Carolina Panthers during his second season in the league, which was quite the surprise considering how poorly things started. Young, who struggled as a rookie, was benched by new head coach Dave Canales after just two weeks. It seemed they were ready to move on, but then Young got another chance.
Andy Dalton suffered a thumb injury ahead of Week 8 and Young took advantage of the opportunity. He completed 61.8 percent of his attempts for 2,104 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. Most importantly, the team was 4-6 in his final 10 starts.
RELATED: Panthers' Bryce Young among 5 NFL quarterbacks fighting for their future in 2025
Young still has plenty of questions to answer, but the Panthers are encouraged by his progress. They would be absolutely thrilled if he takes the next step and throws for more than 4,000 yards, which ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said he can see happening.
“I’ve got Bryce Young as a sneaky 4,000-yard passer this year,” Jeremy Fowler said on ESPN's Get Up via Dan Morrison of On 3. “Assuming Carolina gets that running game going, which they plan to, then the throwing windows will be there and Young will deliver.”
With Carolina adding Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in the 2025 NFL draft, he has the No. 1 target needed to push the ball downfield and make defenses pay for focusing too much on the ground game. That's why this prediction might not be as unlikely as it seems.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers’ new nose tackle named among players who will shape 2025 season
Why drafting Tetairoa McMillan was the Panthers' best move this offseason
Cam Newton responds to criticism from ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark
NFL pundit proposes Panthers trade for a real weapon at tight end