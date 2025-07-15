NFL head coach rankings have Panthers' Dave Canales ahead of Bears’ Ben Johnson
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently released his NFL head-coaching rankings for 2025. Residing at the bottom is Brian Callahan, who begins his second season with the Tennessee Titans after a 3-14 debut.
At the top of the list is three-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s led his current team to 10 straight playoff appearance, including nine consecutive AFC West titles. The Chiefs have played on Super Sunday five of the past six seasons, winning in 2019 (LIV), 2022 (LVII), and 2023 (LVIII), and losing (badly) in Super Bowls LV (2020) and LIX (2024).
So where can Carolina Panthers’ sideline leader Dave Canales be found on Benjamin’s list? He owns the No. 23 spot. “A five-win debut may not seem like much,” explained Benjamin, “but it is when the previous coach made it just 11 games before getting the pink slip. Better yet, Canales had a once-listless Bryce Young throwing with authority by the end of his first season running a rebuild.”
The latter would be an understatement. After benching the struggling signal-caller after two games, Canales wound up starting Young in Week 8 at Denver after replacement Andy Dalton suffered a thumb injury suffered in a car accident. He would start the final 10 games, throwing for 2,104 yards and 15 scores (6 interceptions) and running for 223 yards and five touchdowns.
Some may be a bit surprised that Canales landed one spot ahead of new Chicago Bears’ head coach Ben Johnson. He spent the previous six years in the Motor City, the last three as the Lions’ offensive coordinator. Detroit’s attack blossomed under his leadership, and his arrival in the Windy City has been greeted with a lot of optimism.
There’s also plenty of positivity when it comes to Canales and the Panthers, who won four of their final nine games this past season after forging a dismal 3-22 in their previous 25 outings.
