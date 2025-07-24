ESPN names Panthers draft pick among NFL's most-impactful offseason moves
Every single NFL team made additions this offseason. The Carolina Panthers, after going 5-12 and having some money to spend, made quite a few of them. Not all of them, for any team, are going to be hugely impactful, though.
However, one key addition the Panthers made this offseason was ranked by ESPN's Matt Bowen as the 28th-best moves any team made. It has the chance to completely change the team's fortunes and help them continue their upward trajectory.
Tetairoa McMillan drafting named impactful NFL move
With the eighth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected Tetairoa McMillan, wide receiver out of Arizona. They passed on a defender, notably Jalon Walker, despite being linked to someone on that side of the ball relentlessly. However, according to Matt Bowen, the McMillan addition could be supremely valuable.
"At 6-foot-4, McMillan has the frame and matchup ability to immediately become a boundary target for quarterback Bryce Young. Plus, he can bump inside as a power slot receiver. McMillian eclipsed 1,300 receiving yards and 80 receptions in each of his final two college seasons at Arizona. He should be a volume target in Year 1," he argued.
The selection of McMillan, which was done in favor of waiting until later to draft a lesser wide receiver, has the potential to be the game changer that Bryce Young has been waiting on. It could finally give him a legitimate WR1 that can make plays for him instead of the other way around.
The Panthers took a risk by not addressing the glaring needs on defense first, but McMillan's upside and potential impact on the offense cannot be overstated.
