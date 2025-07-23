NFL fantasy writer advises drafting Panthers QB Bryce Young
You can't have a superstar at every position in fantasy football right out of your draft. It's just not possible. At some point, you just have to start looking for good value instead of good players, and that's where the Carolina Panthers might be most useful.
Chuba Hubbard isn't going to be a top running back off the board, but later on, you'd be hard-pressed to find better. Tetairoa McMillan could very well be the same way. But perhaps the most intriguing value pick in Carolina is Bryce Young, at least according to one fantasy writer.
Why you should draft Bryce Young in fantasy football
Finding the best sleepers in fantasy football is how managers win their leagues. This year, one of the best sleepers at the quarterback position is Bryce Young, since he's being a little overlooked and could have a really good year.
Yardbarker's Seth Trachtman listed him as one of the sleepers you need to be drafting in 2025, along with names like Breece Hall, Marvin Harrison Jr., D.J. Moore, Trevor Lawrence, Jonnu Smith, and Garrett Wilson.
"Young was benched early last season before the game started to click for him. The former No. 1 overall draft choice scored 17 total touchdowns over the team's final eight games and was on a pace for over 4,000 total yards," Trachtman said. "That production is not only usable in fantasy leagues, but makes him a potential low-end QB1 if it continues into 2025."
Young was quietly one of the best fantasy quarterbacks over the last few weeks of the 2024 season. With a slightly improved offense around him, a slightly improved defense, and more continuity, he could build on that and far outplace his ADP.
