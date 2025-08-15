ex-Alabama teammate predicts 'great things' for Bryce Young in 2025 NFL season
Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. were teammates at Alabama, and then they went first and third overall in the 2023 NFL draft. Young went to the Carolina Panthers, and Anderson went to the Houston Texans, with fellow Texan QB C.J. Stroud sandwiched by the two Alabama standouts.
Now, they're opponents. Tomorrow, Anderson and his defense will do their best to take Young down. Young will do his best to score on Anderson. Before all that, though, they got a chance to reconnect at joint practice, and Anderson had a lot to say about his former teammate.
Will Anderson Jr. praises Bryce Young at joint practice
"I was just telling Bryce how much I miss playing with him, man," Will Anderson said after catching up with Bryce Young via AL.com. "And just miss seeing his face every day, man. It just brought back so many memories. We was in the thick of it together in Alabama, man -- him on offense, me on defense. So it was really good catching up with him."
Anderson has watched the trajectory of Young's NFL career, which has been as up and down as any. "I’m super proud of him, man," the edge rusher added. "I know he’s going to do great things this year, man. They’re looking good, and he’s really commanding it over there, and I’m happy for him."
But even after all the ups and downs, Anderson says that Young is still the same person he was at Alabama. "He’s very calm, great composure, can maneuver around the pocket, can get out the pocket, make deep throws down the field while escaping the pocket," he said.
Anderson didn't stop there, either. "Man, I mean, he’s the whole package. He has everything, man, and that’s why he’s a No. 1 overall pick. He’s really good, and it’s just good seeing him do his thing out there. I’m happy for him," he finished.
The defensive standout also acknowledged that Young might've done too much to his unit, saying that the Texans' defense needed to be better after taking on Young and the Panthers offense on Thursday.
