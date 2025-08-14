Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud exchange compliments following Panthers-Texans joint practice
Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud will forever be inextricably linked. Not only were they friends, they entered college and then the NFL at the same time. They were the top two picks of the 2023 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans.
At first, Young over Stroud was seen as a franchise-destroying mistake by Carolina. It might not be anymore, but the connection lingers. The Texans, led by Stroud, were Young's first career victory. Now, they're matching up again in the preseason, and they had a lot to say after a joint practice session.
Bryce Young compliments C.J. Stroud after joint practice
Bryce Young has only ever been complimentary of C.J. Stroud, his friend and counterpart. That did not change after a joint practice between the two QBs and their teams on Thursday in Houston.
Young said, "That's my brother. We're out here living our dreams. We see how hard we worked, I know how hard C.J. [worked], I've followed his journey... To see where he's at now, I'm super proud of him. It means a lot, I'm always rooting for him. That's my guy."
Young joked that during practice, he was rooting for his defense to make every play against Stroud. It'll be the same during the preseason game this weekend, but before and after, he wants nothing but success for Stroud.
C.J. Stroud pays Bryce Young a massive compliment
While Bryce Young was revealing how much he admires and appreciates C.J. Stroud, he also noted that he's sure Stroud feels the same way about him. That appears to be the case and has been for years, but today, Stroud paid him an incredible compliment.
Stroud said Young, who has faced so much hardship in the NFL, is one of the best quarterbacks he's ever seen. Young barely had more touchdowns than interceptions in his rookie year, and in 2024, he was benched.
He returned better than ever, and now apparently looks extremely good, according to the Texans QB. There's an alternate reality where their two NFL careers are switched with different draft positioning, but they're highly supportive of one another anyway.
