NFL writer claims Bryce Young might not be a 'viable' NFL QB
What if Bryce Young just can't cut it in the NFL? That's a major question that was posed after the Carolina Panthers benched Young last year following two disastrous starts. It's a question that so many elite college players have had to answer negatively, so Young wouldn't have been the first.
However, his return to the lineup last year and his preseason outing this year seem to have answered that he is indeed cut out for the NFL. Despite that, one writer wonders if that might not be the case after all, meaning the Panthers would be in deep trouble.
NFL analyst wonders if Bryce Young really is an NFL QB or not
Lou Scataglia of NFL Spin Zone was discussing each NFL team's floor and ceiling. He believes the ceiling for Carolina is 10 wins, but the floor is a disastrous four-win season. Why? Because of Bryce Young.
"Bryce Young did play quite well down the stretch for the Carolina Panthers in the 2024 NFL Season, so some have talked about a year three breakout," Scataglia admitted. "If Young did break out, the Panthers could ride their QB to a modest 10-win season, as this roster truly does have a good bit of talent."
But then he took the opposite approach, saying, "Bryce Young also just might not be a viable franchise QB in the NFL, so we have to keep the idea open that the Panthers aren't any good."
Four wins would be both surprising and disappointing, but it just seems too far-fetched to consider. Unless Young goes down, the team around him is better, and he won four of the final six games post-benching last year. To think he won't surpass that with a full 17-game crack at it doesn't seem very reasonable.
Young may not be special, but the 10-game sample size and his two-series outing in the preseason suggest he is capable of being a viable NFL quarterback, so questions like these should firmly be put to rest for good. A few more games like he's been having, and they probably will be.
