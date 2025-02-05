Ex-Panthers coach Ron Rivera expected to make surprise move into college football world
After taking the 2024 season off, former Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is returning to the sport he loves. However, he'll be doing so by going back to his alma mater, Cal, to serve in a General Manager-like role, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.
A few minutes after the report surfaced, Rivera confirmed the news with a post on X stating, "Coach Belichick has made going back to school, cool. Stay tuned I am coming home. Go Bears!"
Rivera remains the winningest coach in Carolina Panthers franchise history, compiling a record of 76-63-1 in his nine years on the job. He led Carolina to its best single-season record of 15-1 in 2015, which included an appearance in Super Bowl 50 against the Denver Broncos. Quarterback Cam Newton was named the league's MVP that season, throwing for 3,837 yards and 35 touchdowns while rushing for 636 yards and another 10 scores.
Ironically, Rivera and the Washington Commanders would be the first team Cam Newton would face in his first home game back with the Panthers in 2021. Rivera's bunch spoiled Newton's homecoming with a 27-21 win.
In four seasons as the lead Commander, Rivera went 26-40.
