Ex-Panthers QB suspended from high school coaching for surprising infraction
Former Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater has been suspended from his high school coaching job. The former NFL standout has been coaching high school for the last couple of seasons, and he led Miami Northwestern High School to the state title.
Bridgewater paid for things his players needed out of pocket, which has been deemed impermissible benefits. He paid for training camp, pregame meals, recovery for players, Ubers, and field maintenance of his own accord.
"The suspension came from MNW and it’s impossible to suspend someone who doesn’t work for you. So if [I'm] suspended from MNW [I'm] free to go to another school of my choice but [I'm] NOT GOING ANYWHERE," Bridgewater said in confirming the suspension on his personal Facebook account. "And if it comes down to it, I will volunteer from the bleachers like I used to in 2018 and 2019 when no one had a problem."
The issue first came to light when Bridgewater posted to Facebook that he was raising funds and listed some of the personal expenses he'd accrued for his players. "Each week I spend around $700 on [Uber] fares," he said in that post. "Help me carry the load so I no longer have to take from my personal funds to keep smiles on these young men face and remind them that they matter."
Bridgewater played for the Panthers for one season. He was signed as the immediate replacement for Cam Newton, and then the team pivoted to Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield after that. Bridgewater retired in 2023 but rejoined the NFL to serve as a backup for the Detroit Lions' playoff run last season.
