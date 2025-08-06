Fantasy analyst claims Bryce Young is the sleeper QB to target
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young has an interesting fantasy history. He was drafted in 2023 because he was the number one overall pick, but managers quickly moved on from him. He got drafted by some again in 2024 with Dave Canales in the building, but then he was dropped when he was relegated to the bench.
By the time he returned and really got going, most fantasy managers didn't need a quarterback. They missed out on seeing how good Young was, but the hype is growing heading into another year for fantasy football, and one insider claims Young is the premier sleeper QB to target.
Insider implores fantasy managers to get Bryce Young
Bryce Young was quietly very elite at the end of last season. Now, he's got a better offense around him, another year with Dave Canales, and a ton of confidence. It hasn't really led to a bump in ADP, though.
"While his overall stats will not blow anyone away, Young did not finish outside of the top 20 quarterbacks in standard leagues after that game in Germany, according to FantasyPros," Erik Beaston said via Bleacher Report.
Out of all the possible sleeper QBs, Beaston specifically named Young and Young alone. "He even tallied a top-five finish against Arizona in Week 16 and was the best quarterback in fantasy in his season-ending, three-touchdown performance against Atlanta," the insider added.
Zero interceptions in the final three games, as well as adding a real rushing attack, scoring five more times on the ground, added a wrinkle to his game that could be extremely fantasy relevant.
"Young was sacked a ton in 2024, including 14 in the last four games of the year," Beaston noted. "Some of that can be attributed to him holding onto the ball while attempting to make a play, while the rest can be blamed on a porous offensive line.
Provided he stays on his feet, the Bleacher Report analyst firmly thinks Young can be a QB2 with definite upside to be even better.
