Training camp darling lands in bad spot in first Panthers depth chart
The first Carolina Panthers depth chart dropped last night, though it is an unofficial one for the preseason. It ultimately doesn't mean a whole lot, because a lot will change in the next few weeks ahead of Week 1. It is worth noting some interesting things, though there aren't many here.
It's pretty straightforward and without many big surprises. Bryce Young is the QB. Rico Dowdle is the backup running back. Taylor Moton is the starting right tackle. Tetairoa McMillan and Adam Thielen top the WR depth chart. There is one surprise at wide receiver, though.
Surprise on depth chart is bad news for Panthers electric playmaker
Jimmy Horn Jr. has impressed at Panthers training camp so far. He's been difficult to guard, even getting a mention from Jaycee Horn about how difficult he's been. His speed has been a genuine game-changer so far, but the first depth chart indicates that he's in danger of not making the roster.
Per Alex Zietlow, Horn Jr. finds himself as the seventh wide receiver, which is a position a lot of NFL teams do not carry on a 53-man roster. Many cut it at six wide receivers, which would leave Horn Jr. on the outside for another team to snatch him up.
Of course, Carolina can always keep seven, though it means less depth elsewhere. It's doable, but nobody wants to be right on the cut line. Horn Jr. being there is a bit surprising given how much he's been talked about at camp and how useful he could be for this offense.
He's also taken some reps at returner, but he's nowhere to be found on that portion of the depth chart, either. He's strictly a wide receiver, and apparently the Panthers don't currently view him any better than David Moore or Hunter Renfrow.
With how good Renfrow has looked, Moore seemed like the odd man out. Horn adds something no one else has to the roster (game-breaking speed), and Moore is on a cheap, one-year deal and could easily be cut. There's plenty of time for this to change, but it's not a good omen as the Panthers prepare for the first preseason outing.
