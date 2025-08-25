Fantasy analyst: Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's low ADP 'doesn't make sense'
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young really broke out last year at the end of 2024. What's perhaps even better is that he became genuinely relevant for fantasy football, even being the best QB in fantasy in Week 18. It hasn't translated to a higher ADP in 2025, though.
It's a little surprising, given how good Young was for the last 10 weeks or so of the season, that he's not being boosted in drafts now. The NFL is all about recency, and Young was recently electric. It all baffles one fantasy expert, who is drafting Young whenever possible.
Bryce Young is being undervalued, insider says
Bryce Young could end up being a really good quarterback for fantasy this year. He's not going to be Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen, but after those QBs inevitably run off the board, Bryce Young could be waiting, according to Fantasy Life's Peter Overzet.
"My two favorite late-round QBs are Young and Cam Ward, but I'm going to give a slight nod to the veteran who finished last season scorching hot and then got a massive weapon added to his arsenal in McMillan," Overzet began.
Young may be struggling with an optics problem, but Overzet said he was legitimately exceptional to close out the season last year. The performances and fantasy numbers back it up. Here's the impressive run of games Young enjoyed to close out the season after Carolina's bye week:
Week 12: 21-263-1, QB14
Week 13: 26-298-1, QB 8
Week 14: 19-191-1, QB 20
Week 15: 19-219-1, QB 18
Week 16: 17-158-2, QB 2
Week 17: 15-203-2, QB 19
Week 18: 25-251-3, QB 1
"Your eyes do not deceive you. He was the QB8 over the course of that stretch last year," Overzet added. "And he's now going as the QB22 in drafts? It doesn't make sense to me." He added that he also loves that Young is so easy to stack with another pass-catcher, particularly Jalen Coker and Ja'Tavion Sanders.
"The NFC South is the most fantasy-friendly division in the entire league. Bad defenses, and dome/warm-weather games aplenty," the expert added. "It's the perfect snowglobe for fantasy points."
He concluded that he would still prefer C.J. Stroud straight up, but added, "Don't be surprised when the consensus is the Panthers didn't mess up their choice at No. 1 in the 2023 NFL Draft." That is something fantasy managers need to be mindful of.
