Fantasy Football analyst reveals Panthers RB Rico Dowdle's trade value amid hot streak

If you had Rico Dowdle stashed as a handcuff for Chuba Hubbard or managed to pick him up before the Carolina Panthers Week 5 matchup, you've likely enjoyed a good run in fantasy football. In PPR leagues, Dowdle has scored 66.3 points over the last two weeks, making him the RB13 on the season.
The value is really never going to be higher than it is now, and with Hubbard eventually coming back, Dowdle won't be scoring 30 points a game. Is it a good time to trade the running back, and how valuable is he? One fantasy insider has some insight.
Fantasy insider reveals whether or not you should trade Rico Dowdle
Rico Dowdle is currently a perfect sell-high player. He's on fire, and that probably won't continue. A manager desperate for a running back would probably love to get the surging Panthers star, but is it worth doing?
According to B/R analyst Timothy Rapp, Dowdle has pretty good value. He's not like a Bijan Robinson or Travis Etienne, but he is valuable. Out of 20 possible, Dowdle was given a value of seven, but he was the highest back not named Derrick Henry.
He was also the 44th-most valuable fantasy trade asset period, which is pretty impressive. For what it's worth, Chuba Hubbard was ranked 87th. "At some point Chuba Hubbard is going to return for the Panthers, and it's very hard to know how that backfield will shake out when he does," Rapp wrote.
But then Rapp raised the important question. "Dowdle has been too good to simply be a pure backup going forward, but does Hubbard really deserve to be Wally Pipp'd after how good he was last season?" he asked.
As of now, no official "starter" has been named, though we know that both RBs will get plenty of touches either way. "This is a difficult situation to parse. For now, it feels like Dowdle holds more fantasy value, but it will be an unknown until Hubbard is back. You may just want to hold off on any moves for either player until we have some more certainty," Rapp concluded.
That provides very little insight into what Dowdle's future holds, but if you're an owner now, you may want to cash in your chips since Dowdle is a surprisingly valuable trade chip.
