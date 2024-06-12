Former Panther Christian McCaffrey Named Madden NFL 25 Cover Athlete
Tuesday afternoon it was announced that San Francisco 49ers running back and former Carolina Panther star, Christian McCaffrey, had been named the cover athlete for Madden NFL 25.
In his first full year with the 49ers, McCaffrey set a single season career high in rushing yards with 1,459 to go along with 14 touchdowns on 272 carries.
The Panthers have never had a player featured as the Madden cover athlete, although McCaffrey becomes the first player to have played for the organization at some point in his career to grace the cover.
The superstar running back made a strong case to be on the cover in 2020 following an unbelievable 2019 season in which he became the third player ever to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in rushing and receiving in the same year, joining Marshall Faulk (1999 Rams) and Roger Craig (1985 49ers). Instead, EA Sports selected NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and you really can't blame them for doing so.
Of those currently on the Panthers' roster, quarterback Bryce Young would probably be the most likely to eventually land on the cover, assuming he breaks out and lives up to the potential of being the No. 1 pick. Cornerback Jaycee Horn is arguably the team's most talented player, but a corner has never been selected as the cover and secondly, he would have to string together a couple of years of playing healthy and at a high level to even be in the discussion. Young being a quarterback gives him a shot.
