Former Panthers LB's executive ranking indicates clear error in 2024 free agency
The Carolina Panthers opted to let Frankie Luvu walk in free agency ahead of the 2024 season. The front office decided to let him go and replace him with Josey Jewell, a similar level of linebacker at the time, for a similar cost. However, that move has aged poorly.
Jewell has been average, but Luvu has ascended to become one of the best linebackers in the sport. ESPN polled executives, coaches, and scouts, and Luvu was a top-five player at his position. He ranked ahead of Lavonte David, Dre Greenlaw, and Bobby Wagner.
Jeremy Fowler wrote, "Luvu's first year as a Commander vaulted him into the top-10 conversation. He received a few votes last year but was largely a nonfactor in the voting. But this year, he appeared in the top five of many ballots."
"I have so much respect for him -- he's been one of the best tone-setters in the NFL," a veteran NFL defensive coach added. "His production over the last three years is as good as anyone."
Luvu played a Micah Parsons-esque role, serving as an off-ball linebacker and an edge rusher at times. He recorded 8.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and seven pass deflections en route to second-team All-Pro honors.
Another anonymous coordinator said, "Versatile, playmaking in the run game, the pass game and with pass rush. His play style is all over the tape." The only real downside is that he doesn't fit with every scheme, which may have been part of why the Panthers moved on.
However, they clearly made a mistake. Jewell is mediocre, and the overall linebacking corps is maybe the weakest unit on the defense. Having a player like Luvu could've helped that, and he would've bolstered the pass rush, too. No one on Carolina's defense even recorded six sacks last season.
